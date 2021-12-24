No, media conglomerates are not the wolf at the door of Indian creativity

With the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd with Sony Pictures Entertainment Ltd, about half of India’s television entertainment market goes under non-Indian control. Is it time to worry about cultural subversion, thought control and the decimation of Indian media houses? On the contrary: the rise of foreign media players in the Indian market will spell ever greater opportunity for Indian creativity and open a window to corners of the world where Indian culture has not made its presence felt till now.

The biggest player in the entertainment media segment remains Disney/Star. It will be followed by the Sony-Zee combine, majority-owned by Sony. The third largest player would be Viacom, in which ViacomCBS holds 49%. A growing, overlapping segment with broadcast television for entertainment is that of streaming content on OTT platforms, which have both subscription and advertising revenue models.

Why do foreign media houses dominate this business? Are Indian companies in the space not good enough to compete? The simple fact is that Indian media companies have chosen to encash the value they have created and sell out to foreign conglomerates who offer them a good deal. So long as there are no entry barriers, this is perfectly fine. The media behemoths represent an opportunity for Indian entrepreneurs to monetize the value they generate. Those who are willing to play the long game, by creating quality programming, can stay put and compete. No foreign company can shut anyone out from distribution. Regulation sees to it. And 5G communications, with its great leap forward in data throughput, would disrupt traditional media distribution in any case, giving streaming media and OTT platforms a big leg-up.

Will foreign media conglomerates destroy India’s cultural integrity? The answer to this has three parts. The hierarchical and misogynistic elements of Indian culture need to change. A lot of change is inevitable in a globalizing world, in which Indians are enthusiastic participants. Some change is actively driven by cultural production, in which media houses search out and introduce successful western formats and formulae in their own programming. Indian-owned media houses do this as aggressively as western ones.

The third part is to appreciate the huge boost foreign media conglomerates are likely to give to Indian creative agents: scriptwriters, film producers, directors, musicians of all breeds, sound engineers, lighting experts, dancers and other artistes. It is not the case that global media houses simply dub foreign content into Indian languages and foist them on captive audiences. Viewers have choice, and so media houses commission new, innovative content.

To illustrate the point, look at Squid Game, the Korean drama that is Netflix’s top show in 94 markets. Squid Game’s Korean creator wrote the script in 2009 and failed to find a producer till Netflix took it up in 2019. Some could argue that Netflix is a streaming platform, not a television network. But look at what is happening to content in India, and the blurring of divisions between channels and their related OTT platforms. A movie such as Churuli, a Malayalam movie that is critically acclaimed but profusely profane and therefore beyond the pale for traditional distribution channels, was streamed on SonyLIV. Another Malayalam award-winning movie, the Great Indian Kitchen, a parable on the oppression women experience in a traditional home, was streamed on NeeStream, a niche streaming platform financed by a US-based fund.

Big media houses can take risks that cannot be afforded by smaller ones and even find audiences in large enough numbers. This would permit the discovery of talent that mainstream producers would ignore, and some of these could, like Squid Game, turn out to have a global audience. If media houses with a global footprint produce Indian-made content that could sell in other markets — and it is in their interest to identify and develop such content — the active presence of global media conglomerates would export Indian culture to the rest of the world.

May the Sony-Zee merger trigger yet more media experiments and investment across the board, to the benefit of consumers and Indian film-makers and artistes.

