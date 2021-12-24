No, media conglomerates are not the wolf at the door of Indian creativity

Why do foreign media houses dominate this business? Are Indian companies in the space not good enough to compete? The simple fact is that Indian media companies have chosen to encash the value they have created and sell out to foreign conglomerates who offer them a good deal. So long as there are no entry barriers, this is perfectly fine. The media behemoths represent an opportunity for Indian entrepreneurs to monetize the value they generate. Those who are willing to play the long game, by creating quality programming, can stay put and compete. No foreign company can shut anyone out from distribution. Regulation sees to it. And 5G communications, with its great leap forward in data throughput, would disrupt traditional media distribution in any case, giving streaming media and OTT platforms a big leg-up.