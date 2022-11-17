No need for a UK-India FTA at the expense of affordable drugs5 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 05:22 PM IST
- A sticking point in the trade talks between the two sides has been the British demand for India to align its patent regime with Britain’s.
On the sidelines of the recently concluded G20 summit at Bali, the prime ministers of India and Britain met, to discuss, apart from the delirious response of many Indians to a man of Indian descent taking the top political job in the country that had colonised India for nearly two centuries, the long-delayed India-UK free trade agreement. This is a welcome development.