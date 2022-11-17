No need for a UK-India FTA at the expense of affordable drugs

This is not some surprising bit of wisdom out of the blue from a young statesman— Sunak is just 42 years old. Britain is right now trying to wriggle out of one part of the hurried deal it struck with the European Union to realise Britain’s exit from the grouping, specifically in relation to instituting a border in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. The Republic of Ireland is very much part of the European Union, and Northern Ireland’s unrestricted trade with that country is a crucial bit of the Good Friday Agreement that ended the Troubles, as the protracted armed resistance of the Irish against their English colonisers is euphemistically called. The US looks askance at any move that would unravel the Good Friday agreement, given the extraordinary political clout of Irish Americans. If those trade ties between the two parts of Ireland remain undisturbed, Northern Ireland would effectively be part of the EU for trade purposes, and the British-EU border would be in the Irish Sea. But this complicates Northern Ireland’s trade with the rest of Britain, creating political pressure to remove obstacles to the free flow of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. This political problem is high on Sunak’s agenda.