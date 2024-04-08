No, neuroscientists don't know much about the mind
Summary
- On mental ‘wellness,’ there isn’t much of a difference between science and pseudoscience.
If you have ‘neuro’ in your bio, you can say just about anything about the mind, as though you know what it is. If you are situated in the West, and identify as male, you will be taken even more seriously. Andrew Huberman is one of several beneficiaries. He is also from Stanford, so conditions were perfect for him to begin a podcast about that thing people hyphenate with confidence: ‘mind-body.’ He used expressions like “peer reviewed" and it appeared to many that he spoke scientific truths. He attracted millions of listeners. He is so popular that even though you may not have heard his podcast or read him at all, a lot of advice that has come down to you from reformative types emerged from him. If you know people who have suddenly become morning antennas to “catch" sunlight or started buying products like ashwagandha, you indirectly know Huberman. His fame would suggest a world deeply interested in physical and mental fitness. You wouldn’t be able to guess that by looking around.