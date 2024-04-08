No, neuroscientists don't know much about the mind

From what I have seen, people who are likely to have excessive faith in Huberman and other neuro-gurus are not famous for their cold logic. They are usually life-long seekers of advice on how to be, and how to be happy. Inside them was a reasonless sorrow, to which they attached reasons and villains, but the sorrow itself never went. Most of their lives, they were consumers of the wellness industry. Once it only meant reading J. Krishnamurthy. Then came the “right way" to breathe and the rediscovery of some stretching exercises with names hinting of deep spiritual stuff. Every five years or so, there would a dramatic breakthrough in the global pursuit of ‘wellness,’ which would arrive through a fascinating person who was, oddly, always a male. Like Huberman. And another famous neuro-something, Sam Harris, who speaks about the nature of consciousness. Not that he should not; just that I do not see how he could know more about the mind than anyone else. The science of consciousness is not even in its infancy. Yet, people give Harris et al the first right to define the nature of being and the meaning of “meditation."