No one dares disturb sound of silence

But no, the numbers were correct. Their conclusion: on Mars, there are “two distinct values for the speed of sound that are [about] 10 m/s apart below and above 240 Hz, a unique characteristic of low-pressure [carbon dioxide]-dominated atmosphere". Higher-pitched sounds like laser strikes travel faster on that planet than lower-pitched ones like Ingenuity’s rotors. The study also showed the significant “acoustic attenuation with distance" of higher-pitched sounds by the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. That is, the laser strike sounds travel faster but get more quickly dampened as they do. What’s the implication of all this? The French scientists write that their findings “establish a ground truth for modelling of acoustic processes, which is critical for studies in atmospheres like Mars". In other words, these differences in how sound behaves “would make it difficult for two [future Mars residents] to have a conversation only five metres apart". That’s because their voices might be at different pitches. Exactly how difficult it would be is hard to pin down until two real people get to Mars and have a real conversation. But this possible difficulty is something to be aware of and ready for as we prepare to send humans to Mars over the next decades. It’s just one more aspect—to go with low temperatures and pressures, with the paucity of oxygen and water, with much more—of the challenges that the alien environment of Mars presents to human visitors. Learning all we can about them gives us the chance to find ways to overcome them.