No Sebi, debenture holders don't need a say in M&As

There is a reason why there are different types of capital in the total amount of funds used by the company to create new value. Equity capital carries with it the highest level of risk, should the company malperform, but also has the reward of ownership and claim to the value created by the company after meeting its costs such as interest on borrowed capital, tax, depreciation and amortization, that is, gross profits net of these costs. If the company generates intellectual property and powerful brands, their value is embedded in the company’s overall valuation and that accrues to equity holders. This is reflected in the share price and the shareholder’s ability to pledge those shares and raise money against them. There is no cap on the reward that could accrue to equity holders by way of surplus after meeting all costs from the value generated by the company. However, if the company goes under, the capital will be wiped out and the shareholders would be the biggest losers, with no claim on the value realized from resolving the assets of the bankrupt company until all creditors, statutory bodies to which the company owes money and workers are paid off.