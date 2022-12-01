No, SIPs didn't outrun Mercedes-Benz — the car could have lagged behind

There could be other reasons for luxury car sales, particularly Merc sales, to not achieve the momentum their makers expect. The rupee has depreciated by roughly 9%, thanks to the strengthening of the dollar vis-à-vis most currencies of the world. It is not unreasonable to expect some of this loss of value against the dollar to reverse, once the interest rate regime settles down in the US and other major economies. This could happen if inflation loses momentum, the war in Ukraine loses steam or the Chinese start easing off on Zero Covid, spelling an end to arbitrary interruptions in production of things, for which the whole world depends on China.