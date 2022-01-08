No use instituting a Fiscal Council if the political system won't listen to it

America’s Congressional Budget Office is widely respected as a non-partisan body that brings out the fiscal implications of official policy. India needs a similar body to vet the feasibility or otherwise of new policies. Take the hypothetical example of the National Security Council suggesting a revamped defence personnel policy, to improve the teeth-to-tail ratio of defence spending. A sizeable chunk of India’s defence outlay goes towards funding defence pensions. Suppose the service term of most soldiers who are not officers, non-commissioned officers, were to be limited to say, seven years, during which serving personnel learn a great many skills and values that would prepare them to become valuable members of the civilian workforce once they leave the service, in their twenties, and defence pensions also become contributory, on par with pensions of civil servants who joined service on or after January 1, 2004. The scheme would drastically reduce future pension payouts for soldiers and ensure that soldiers on active duty are in the prime of their physical fitness.

