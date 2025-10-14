This year’s Nobel is a nod to the role of innovation and creative destruction in an economy: Think AI
Summary
The 2025 economics Nobel was won by a trio of professors who studied the role of innovation in driving growth. Often, it involves creative destruction. In the face of a paradigm shift driven by AI, we must weigh its ‘creative’ and ‘destructive’ aspects carefully—and never take growth for granted.
Over the last two centuries, the world has seen sustained economic growth that has lifted vast numbers out of poverty. How much did technology contribute to this remarkable achievement? A great deal, according to the Nobel Prize Committee.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story