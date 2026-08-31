Nobel laureate Daron Acemoglu's views on AI need to be debated, not brushed aside

The Economist recently published an article on Nobel laureate Daron Acemoglu [who won the 2024 prize along with Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson]. The article engages with the economist’s academic work disingenuously, quoting snarky comments made by unnamed economists to support an argument that his influential research makes sweeping, unfounded claims.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Professor Acemoglu’s research linking institutions to long-run prosperity—the work that the Nobel committee honoured two years ago—is portrayed as little better than glib, with his pessimism on artificial intelligence (AI) and preference for steering technological change through public policy resting on dubious assumptions and an underestimation of AI’s potential economic benefits.