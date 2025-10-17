Nobel award: Celebrate creative destruction but spare a thought for its impact beyond GDP growth
Deepanshu Mohan 5 min read 17 Oct 2025, 01:00 pm IST
Summary
This year’s Nobel prize was awarded for academic work on the role of innovation and creative destruction in economic success. But their impact on human society is highly uneven and what capitalism is pushing to destroy isn’t what the planet needs destroyed.
By awarding the 2025 Prize in Economic Sciences to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt, the Nobel Committee paid homage to a version of economic history centred on ideas, disruption and renewal.
