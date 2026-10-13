Nobel Prize 2026: Why Hall and Woodford’s economic research resonates in today’s world

This year’s Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to Robert E. Hall of Stanford and Michael Woodford of Columbia for providing the “microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation.”
This year’s Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to Robert E. Hall of Stanford and Michael Woodford of Columbia for providing the “microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation.”
The citation says it all: the duo developed new macro models “that have significantly improved our ability to implement effective stabilisation policy.” Well-timed fiscal and monetary policy measures based on these models “can reduce the economy’s peaks and troughs.”
The citation says it all: the duo developed new macro models “that have significantly improved our ability to implement effective stabilisation policy.” Well-timed fiscal and monetary policy measures based on these models “can reduce the economy’s peaks and troughs.”
As the awarding panel’s chair John Hassler noted, the laureates’ work has been of good use to central banks and governments in securing an economy from shocks like energy price spikes and sudden shifts in retail demand.
The interesting part this year is the award’s recognition of work that uses micro analysis—at the level of firms and households—for a macro policy framework. The important part is the resonance that research by Hall and Woodford holds in today’s world of frequent economic shocks.
The panel puts it well: “The stabilization of aggregate economic activity is a central goal of economic policy.” This is especially so since such flux rarely hits people evenly; both recessions and inflation hit the poor harder.
The relationship between key aggregate variables like inflation, unemployment and GDP were broadly mapped at a macro level, with a major role played by Keynes, best known for making a case for intervention in an economy.
Today, policies to smoothen economic cycles are par for the course. The trouble was that the inner workings of those links were mostly a “black box,” in the panel’s words. Hall and Woodford helped open it up by delving into micro theory.
The former focused on demand and the latter on supply. Hall found that while household buying did depend on factors like expectations of the future, changes in it were unpredictable—like a ‘random walk.’
In a 1978 article, he showed that a theory of consumption-smoothing—the idea that consumers prefer to keep it stable over time—worked well for grasping movements in overall consumption captured by data. However, unforeseeable shocks implied that consumption could not be as easily manipulated by government policy as was once thought, thus potentially limiting the effects of macro policy.
On his part, Woodford became the key architect of the so-called New Keynesian model: a full macro stabilization framework that has become the main tool for policymakers today.
He studied key micro conditions that made the market mechanism rigid. Sticky prices, for example. Businesses usually do not vary prices on a daily basis as demand and supply fluctuate; instead they adjust prices in discrete steps based on various calculations. These adjustments are also forward-looking. Woodford examined micro-level behaviour and used its learnings to formulate his new model for the use of policy tools.
While his original work was meant to sharpen monetary-policy analysis, the foundation it laid became a major tool for the analysis of fiscal policy as well.
The duo’s work can be said to have inspired today’s market notion of ‘reflexivity’ or awkward feedback loops adding complexity to macro policies.
Together, this year’s winners showed how aptly used fiscal and monetary policy can improve welfare by acting as a shock absorber. At a time of high uncertainty, with folks worried about the ability of authorities to cushion hard blows, the academic exertions of Hall and Woodford deserve policy-level attention.