Recent Nobels explain the real drivers of economic growth: Is anybody up there listening?
This year’s economics Nobel focuses on the role of innovation and creative destruction, while last year’s highlighted the value of institutions. With democracy under strain, science politicized and nations tilting towards top-down power, the awards remind us that the basics of progress are at stake.
This year’s Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel was awarded “for having explained innovation-driven economic growth," with one half to Joel Mokyr “for having identified the prerequisites for sustained growth through technological progress" and the other half jointly to Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt “for the theory of sustained growth through creative destruction."