Nobel for a prosperity theory: Let’s talk about it in the context of AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the broad theme of this year’s Nobel awards. The 2024 prize in Physics went to John Hopfield of Princeton and Geoffrey Hinton of the University of Toronto for laying the foundation for AI advances, while the Chemistry award was shared by University of Washington biochemist David Baker, for protein-design work using digital tools, and Demis Hassabis and John Jumper of Google’s DeepMind for the development of AlphaFold, an AI tool that can predict protein structures based on its genetic code.