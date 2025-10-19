Nobel prize-winning writers are often very hard to read—but that may be the point
The Nobel Prize celebrates literature that defies commerce and mass media but is often difficult to read. So too with this year’s winner László Krasznahorkai, whose works can be taxing. While the Nobel’s preference for gravitas is clear, it also means it misses other kinds of art.
I was reading László Krasznahorkai and I thought early humans must have invented entertainment to escape from that feeling. It felt like living in a moment where a voice makes a long, dreary and important comment on it before letting it pass, as though time is a string of beads that moves from one solemn observation to another.