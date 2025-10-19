Many Nobel winners, even those who are very good, are not easy to read. What does that mean? Why is acclaimed literature often so difficult, even unbearable? Who is it for then? Is it really so hard for anyone with some talent and narcissism to write a dreary stream of consciousness? Isn’t reaching out the truly difficult craft? Or is a novel like love—the more it makes you suffer, the more you respect it? Or is it just that the gatekeepers of literature are of frail intellect, who need dreariness to grant that something is intelligent and important?