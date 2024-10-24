Yes, Nobel prizes for the work of AI pioneers deserve standing ovations
Summary
- A big moment for AI was its 1955 coinage, but this year’s Nobel haul qualifies too. Laureate Geoffrey Hinton, famously ‘a man who never sits down,’ had computers mimic the human brain for ‘deep learning’ while Demis Hassabis set up DeepMind, whose use of AI might well revolutionize healthcare.
The term ‘artificial intelligence’ was coined in 1955, when the original ‘fathers of AI,’ Marvin Minsky, Claude Shannon and John McCarthy, convened the Dartmouth Conference in 1956. Another seminal moment came in 2017, when the paper, ‘Attention Is All You Need,’ gave birth to the transformer and Generative AI.