Noisy urban life: Peace and quiet is a luxury few of us can afford
Decibel rules are rarely enforced in India and noise almost seems like a social opiate. It’s time to measure and manage our urban soundscape as a key development indicator. Peace and quiet marks a sensitive society apart.
Every year, I look forward to the Ganpati festival with joy, yet I brace myself in quiet dread. The noise levels are overwhelming. On evenings of visarjan, with the idol-immersion spot just a short distance away, pounding drums, frenzied crowds and blaring speakers almost make it hard to breathe. Even on higher floors and beyond the designated time, behind closed windows and doors, the cacophony is relentless.