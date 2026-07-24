Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ shows that the loudest critics don’t always represent the majority view

But a vocal minority does not always speak for the fanbase as a whole. “The vast majority of any fandom are casual fans,” Star Trek’s vice president of brand development, John Van Citters, said in a 2024 interview with Variety. “The number of people who live and die on their franchises are very, very few, and then those who come after things that they espouse to love with venom are a really, really tiny subset of that already smaller subset of fandom.”