The rights of insurance policy nominees need legal clarity
Summary
- As recent court rulings show, ambiguity prevails over claims to the proceeds of life-insurance policies. Legislative action is needed to prevent family disputes between policy nominees and legal heirs.
In the complex world of asset distribution, the rights of nominees, particularly in life insurance policies, have been a subject of ongoing legal debate. Traditionally, nominees have been regarded as trustees, holding the proceeds of an insurance policy temporarily for the rightful legal heirs. However, a significant shift occurred with the 2015 amendment to the Insurance Act, 1938, which granted beneficial rights to certain close family members, including parents, spouses and children nominated by a policyholder.