When taxpayers complain that the income tax department is adversarial, the issue is often framed as interpersonal and behavioural. Are officers too aggressive? Are notices too intrusive? Is the department predisposed to distrust the taxpayer?
Non-adversarial taxation is a worthy pursuit: Here’s what India should do to achieve it
SummaryEarnest calls for non-adversarial tax administration may ring hollow unless design flaws are fixed and speedy redressals made. Structurally, we should separate the Indian taxation system’s investigative and adjudicatory functions.
When taxpayers complain that the income tax department is adversarial, the issue is often framed as interpersonal and behavioural. Are officers too aggressive? Are notices too intrusive? Is the department predisposed to distrust the taxpayer?
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