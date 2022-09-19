Non-alignment 2.0 has a high chance of success

During the Cold War between the US-led West and Soviet-led communist bloc, India’s avowal of non-alignment was met with scepticism in Western capitals, as our economy was closed and arms came mostly from Russia. The irony of it was that our neutrality was held in due respect by Moscow, which could see that it was authentic. What think-tanks of a Manichean bent in the US mistook for a Soviet tilt was simply India’s way to guard its strategic autonomy in world affairs. More than three decades after that global standoff ended and about half a year into renewed tensions brought about by Russia’s revanchist invasion of Ukraine, has the US overcome its with-us-or-against-us view of others? If so, our diplomats could claim some credit for it. Clues lie in the mix of delight and relief expressed in the West over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice for Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand last week. “Today’s era is not an era of war," Modi told Putin in a bilateral meeting, urging a path of peace. For many in the West, this was a long-awaited ‘rebuke’ of Russia. For us in India, it was just an articulation of a long-held stance.

