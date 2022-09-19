Non-alignment 2.0 has a high chance of success

Modi’s advice on war to Russia’s Putin in Samarkand was noted globally as a sign of Indian neutrality in global geopolitics. And New Delhi’s non-aligned stance has much going for it
During the Cold War between the US-led West and Soviet-led communist bloc, India’s avowal of non-alignment was met with scepticism in Western capitals, as our economy was closed and arms came mostly from Russia. The irony of it was that our neutrality was held in due respect by Moscow, which could see that it was authentic. What think-tanks of a Manichean bent in the US mistook for a Soviet tilt was simply India’s way to guard its strategic autonomy in world affairs. More than three decades after that global standoff ended and about half a year into renewed tensions brought about by Russia’s revanchist invasion of Ukraine, has the US overcome its with-us-or-against-us view of others? If so, our diplomats could claim some credit for it. Clues lie in the mix of delight and relief expressed in the West over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice for Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand last week. “Today’s era is not an era of war," Modi told Putin in a bilateral meeting, urging a path of peace. For many in the West, this was a long-awaited ‘rebuke’ of Russia. For us in India, it was just an articulation of a long-held stance.
That gap in reception indicates two things. One, such frank views can win hearty Western applause without Indian interests being put at risk. So Modi did well to exhort peace in a high-profile setting. Cued by the Prime Minister and led by foreign minister S. Jaishankar, our diplomats should use their tour of the US and voice at the United Nations to consolidate global conviction in India’s neutrality. The run of events over the past few months had evoked grumbles of an ungainly Indian comfort with autocrats, as classified by the US in its portrayal of a world split along lines of democracy versus autocracy. Perceptions of New Delhi cozying up to a club dominated by Beijing and Moscow needed to be countered. The second major learning from global responses to Modi’s presence at last week’s SCO gathering is that a finer sense of what’s good for the world may be making space for non-alignment as a guiding principle of Indian policy that favours not just us, but other countries as well, including the most powerful.
While the stated purpose of the West’s economic sanctions on Russia was to squeeze the latter’s financial capacity for armed aggression, it has also raised everyone’s energy costs and inflated other prices. Any snap-off in trade ties results in mutual damage, as visible in the EU’s frantic efforts to wean itself off Russian gas before Moscow chokes supply pipelines. But the channels by which a shock is transmitted can vary enough to create a jigsaw of interlocked interests. Russia’s other big export, crude oil, is not only a far more fungible commodity, its global demand being met with adequate supply matters to the stability of virtually every economy. Given how hardy the Riyadh-led oil cartel Opec’s alliance with Moscow has proven, it has been apparent to market analysts for months that Russian oil must find external buyers for international price volatility to stay tolerably range-bound. Moscow, of course, needs to shore up its hydrocarbon revenues, but its opponents can’t aid that cause by openly poking holes in the isolation box they placed on Russia. A non-aligned bulk buyer that’s free to strike its own deals, however, suits all sides. And India fits the bill. This role isn’t easy to perform, with earnest and dummy barriers both in play, but its value is undeniable.