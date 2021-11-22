Non-farm jobs and social mores hold India’s key to farm reforms

A fall in income level is painful for the poor as well as for the rich. The majority of today’s ‘rich’ farmers who have benefited from Indian farm policies, including the current system of offering minimum support prices (MSPs), are rice and wheat farmers, especially in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. They fear that a reversal of price guarantees for rice and wheat, the production of which is well in excess of demand, resulting in massive surplus, would make a price decline inevitable. If this were to happen, farmers would be unable to sustain their current income levels and lifestyle.