Nooyi lessons can come handy for new Starbucks CEO Narasimhan4 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 10:22 AM IST
- Lack of a strategic intent in the ‘Reinvention’ template means Narasimhan will get a free hand in fleshing out details.
Starbucks unveiled broad-brush details of its future plans on its much-awaited investor day, with scant insights into what incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan will have to offer the coffee chain. Given the paucity of details, Mint SnapView has two critical suggestions for him.