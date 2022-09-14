Nooyi lessons can come handy for new Starbucks CEO Narasimhan

The second leg of Narasimhan’s strategic game plan should focus on the China question, specifically the risks arising from Starbucks investing so much in one specific geography. China might have been a promising market for Starbucks thus far and yielding higher margins but, as the disclaimers famously announce, the past is never a good indication for what the future holds. The sharpening geo-political tensions, as well as the growing chill between the USA and China, hold out a major risk to the Starbucks balance sheet. Narasimhan perhaps knows better than anyone how past mistakes can come back to haunt a new CEO: at Reckitts he had to correct past mis-steps, which included apologising for consumer deaths in South Korea from faulty dehumidifiers and disposing of expensive acquisitions made by predecessors.