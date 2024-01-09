Opinion
Not all corporate marriages are made in heaven
Summary
- Sony and Zee's troubled alliance reveals the complexities and mismatched objectives in high-stakes business deals, underscoring the importance of strategic partner-selection
The past few years have been challenging for Indian companies seeking mergers and partnerships. Recent reports that Sony Pictures might not finalize its expected merger with Zee Entertainment highlights the uncertainty surrounding such corporate alliances.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more