Not even far-flung Antarctica could escape the covid virus
Summary
- How the Sars-CoV-2 reached there is a lesson in humility for humanity at large. We exert far less control over pathogens and public health than we’d like to think.
Covid was not supposed to get to Antarctica. If any place had a hope of keeping the virus out, it would be a continent with no permanent residents and an annual visiting population of only 5,000. And every control measure was in place—testing, a strict quarantine of everyone visiting, deep sanitation, masks and social distancing.