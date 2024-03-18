Not even far-flung Antarctica could escape the covid virus

Despite all this, disease found a way to sneak in and spread. It doesn’t mean Antarctica’s policy was a failure. (I couldn’t find a record of any deaths.) It showed the futility of going for total containment or elimination by cancelling activities and using quarantines, testing and masks. But rejecting all those measures would have increased the number of cases and the odds that people would die. Before the vaccines became available, it wasn’t that rare for seemingly healthy people to get a severe case. Such cases could turn more deadly in a remote outpost far from a hospital.