Not just sweetened but simple and efficient tax system
- The finance ministry is working to declutter the tax system. What can it do to offer a better option?
Two years ago, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave income-tax payers the choice to pay tax at lower rates, provided they gave up tax exemptions available to them such as on income from interest earned from saving bank accounts and deductions from income for repaying home loans. The choice created a dual tax system, even as most taxpayers have stayed on with the older regime of higher tax rates, three income brackets and many deductions. Only a few have shifted to the new concessional tax regime of six slabs, no deductions and lower rates. This is unnecessarily messy.