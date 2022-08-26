Not just sweetened but simple and efficient tax system

The income tax system must be reformed in more fundamental ways. One, the government must scrap the dual tax system, and have one regime only. Two, tax slabs must be compressed to two or three. This will bring down what is called the ‘bracket creep’ where inflation drives an individual to pay tax at a higher rate, even if her income has not risen in real terms. A liberal tax rate structure should go hand in hand with removing deductions. Three, reform in the tax treatment on savings should not be delayed.