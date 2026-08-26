Nouriel Roubini: What do higher bond yields augur for global stock markets and economic growth?

This last factor has been a major driver of bond yields and stock markets for the last few years. Since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, bond yields have gone higher—from a bottom of 1% in the US during the covid crisis to current levels around or above 5%—as US equities (and some global ones) chalked up double-digit returns. Even until mid-August, the rise in US bond yields coincided with new all-time highs for the main American stock index, the S&P 500.