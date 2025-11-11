Nouriel Roubini: Milei’s reforms have set Argentina on a path to recovery after years of debt trouble
Nouriel Roubini 4 min read 11 Nov 2025, 04:00 pm IST
Summary
After years of debt crises and runaway inflation, Argentina may finally be breaking free of its economic troubles. Javier Milei’s economic reforms could put the country on a path to success—if he can keep investors’ faith and hold the Peronists at bay.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Heading into Argentina’s legislative elections this month, commentary about [its] economic and financial prospects was growing increasingly pessimistic.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story