Nouriel Roubini: Kevin Warsh’s ideas may not survive contact with reality once he takes charge of the Fed

A second possible reason is that Warsh has voiced support for credit-easing policies. But there could be a problem here, too. With Trump-appointee Michelle Bowman now in charge of bank supervision, a Warsh Fed will probably accelerate efforts to ease credit conditions even at the risk of fuelling credit and asset bubbles. And that, in turn, could undermine financial stability at a time when markets are already frothy, leverage is high and private credit is wobbling.