Large, growing budget deficits and rising public debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratios in advanced economies are rattling markets. With interest rates on government debt having gone from near zero (and even negative, in some cases) to much higher levels, rising short- and long-term bond yields have cast doubt on the sustainability of some public debts and led many to ask if a crisis might be looming.
Nouriel Roubini: Public debt is rising the world over—can bond vigilantes save the day?
SummaryGovernments may attempt gimmicks to avert a debt crisis, but ultimately only fiscal discipline and higher potential growth driven by technological innovations can make debt sustainable. Can we pin our hopes on bond markets to force fiscal prudence?
Large, growing budget deficits and rising public debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratios in advanced economies are rattling markets. With interest rates on government debt having gone from near zero (and even negative, in some cases) to much higher levels, rising short- and long-term bond yields have cast doubt on the sustainability of some public debts and led many to ask if a crisis might be looming.
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