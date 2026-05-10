After decapitating the Iranian regime and bombing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) positions for 40 days, the Trump administration has failed to secure a surrender and left Iran in control of the Strait of Hormuz.
Nouriel Roubini: Has the war in West Asia finally torpedoed the efficient market hypothesis?
SummaryFour outcomes could emerge from the Gulf conflict, none of them reassuring. They range from a fragile peace to a full-blown oil shock and global stagflation. Yet markets are behaving as if the damage is behind us. Global investors are likely to face a rude awakening
After decapitating the Iranian regime and bombing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) positions for 40 days, the Trump administration has failed to secure a surrender and left Iran in control of the Strait of Hormuz.
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