Roubini: Washington has it wrong—Immigration isn’t a crisis for Europe but an economy that lacks dynamism is

The threat facing Europe lies in its economic and technological backwardness. Between 2008 and 2023, GDP rose by 87% in the US, compared to just 13.5% in the EU. Over the same period, the EU’s GDP per capita fell from 76.5% of the US level to 50%. Even the poorest US state, Mississippi, has a higher per capita income than that of several major European economies, including France, Italy and the EU average.