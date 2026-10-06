Nouriel Roubini: The world is in turmoil but the global economy has been chugging along—how come?

Yet, according to International Monetary Fund data, global growth was as high in 2025 as it was in 2024 (3.5%), and global inflation was lower in 2025 than in 2024. And while global growth is expected to slow to 3% this year, it is projected to recover (to 3.4%) in 2027, with inflation returning towards its 2025 level in 2027 after rising in 2026.