Despite the rising risks, uncertainties and large negative supply shocks of the last two years, stock markets and the overall global economy have held up quite well. Following the shock of US President Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ (2 April) tariffs in 2025 came this year’s Iran War, which caused the largest energy shock since the oil crises of the 1970s.
Nouriel Roubini: The world is in turmoil but the global economy has been chugging along—how come?
SummaryTariffs, high oil prices and wars have spelt high uncertainty, yet economic activity has broadly kept pace so far. The most important explanation for this resilience is a positive supply shock in the shape of AI investment. If this goes wrong, the world will face severe consequences.
Despite the rising risks, uncertainties and large negative supply shocks of the last two years, stock markets and the overall global economy have held up quite well. Following the shock of US President Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ (2 April) tariffs in 2025 came this year’s Iran War, which caused the largest energy shock since the oil crises of the 1970s.
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