Nourishing India: There’s a clear pathway available to achieve a healthy future
Summary
- Continued concerted efforts and delivery of welfare benefits at scale are required. There should be no let-up in the implementation of existing programmes. Let’s make equity, quality and intensity the mantra to reach every child, mother, family and commu.
In pursuit of zero hunger, the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal No. 2 (SDG 2) is fundamental to achieving other SDGs, especially the first and the third goals, which aim to end poverty and safeguard the health of people. Malnutrition and hunger make individuals more susceptible to diseases and affects their productivity, income and quality of life, even as poverty limits people’s access to safe and nutritious food.