Nourishing India: There’s a clear pathway available to achieve a healthy future

In pursuit of zero hunger, the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal No. 2 (SDG 2) is fundamental to achieving other SDGs, especially the first and the third goals, which aim to end poverty and safeguard the health of people. Malnutrition and hunger make individuals more susceptible to diseases and affects their productivity, income and quality of life, even as poverty limits people’s access to safe and nutritious food.

It is not an easy task. Globally, an estimated 148 million children are suffering from stunted growth, 45 million children are affected by wasting and almost 38 million are overweight. Approximately 735 million people—9% of the world’s population—are experiencing chronic hunger, and over 2 billion people are facing moderate to severe food insecurity. This challenge is compounded by the impact of global crises like the covid pandemic that set back progress on SDGs; climate change and its impact on land, soil and food sources, and on vulnerable populations, including children; the consequences of rapid urbanization and migration, and humanitarian crises arising from war and civil strife.

Despite these formidable challenges, India has reshaped, reoriented and reimagined its nutrition landscape, with policies and programmes that focus on the first 1,000 days of life, from conception till two years of age. The Joint Child Malnutrition estimates report for 2023 shows a decline in India’s share of the global burden of stunting, from 30% to 25%, over the last decade.

The country is continuously building on its foundation efforts in child nutrition and development, aiming to unlock its demographic dividend. Progress in nutrition requires six essential actions implemented at scale, which include ensuring sufficient funding for nutrition, decentralizing decision-making to reach the last mile, delivering timely and evidence-based nutrition interventions (especially for children under two), employing innovative communication strategies to address dietary diversity, and promoting economic support, gender equality and financial inclusion. Many of these actions are evident at the national and state level in India.

What highlights India’s commitment to enhancing nutrition outcomes is its implementation of multi-sectoral interventions encompassing health, nutrition and social protection programmes that benefit women and children and keep nutrition as a key development indicator. Poshan 2.0—an ambitious programme envisioning a malnutrition-free India—focuses on raising awareness about the importance of nutrition and promoting healthy eating habits by sensitising and mobilising communities and individuals. The Poshan tracker mobile app has tech enabled Anganwadi workers to document the real-time nutritional status of mothers and children and take need-based actions.

Under India’s G20 presidency, the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration has committed the G20 to work towards ensuring food and nutrition security for all. The Aspirational District and Block scheme addresses nutrition from an equity lens. Besides, India has instituted robust and effective programmes to combat food insecurity and malnutrition, including the targeted Public Distribution System and Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman scheme, all operating within the framework of the National Food Security Act of 2013. India’s Supplementary Nutrition Programme under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), lays emphasis on the nutritional quality of take-home rations: improving packaging, adhering to hygiene standards and taking quality-control measures.

The introduction of fortified rice in the food-based safety net for vulnerable populations is a step towards combating anaemia and other micronutrient deficiencies along with complementary strategies such as the Anaemia Mukt Bharat programme, dietary diversification, de-worming, etc.

Focusing on nutrition-sensitive agriculture, the government has proactively raised awareness about the benefits of traditional diets and locally grown fruits and vegetables. The aim is to bring nutritionally rich food and dietary diversity to the centre of farming and food systems. Working particularly will smallholder farmers along nutrition-sensitive value chains can achieve improvements in incomes and food and nutrition security simultaneously. The declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets has also given fresh momentum to discussions about healthy diets.

Recently released protocols on health management for malnourished children provide a much-needed policy push to reach the most vulnerable. These complement the existing facility-based care being offered at Nutritional Rehabilitation Centres to children with severe malnutrition by the health department. Home -based care and advice on young child feeding is being imparted through community meetings and home visits under POSHAN 2.0, as well as under the Mother’s Absolute Affection (MAA) Programme and Home Based Young Child Care Programme of the health department.

Through the collective efforts of around 2.5 million auxiliary nurse midwives, accredited social health activists (ASHAs), Anganwadi workers and about 8 million self-help groups, women are at the forefront in facilitating the delivery of nutrition services and promoting nutrition literacy.

Yet, the timeline to achieve SDGs is tight and there is still a long way to go, with nearly one-third of children still stunted, almost every second adolescent girl anaemic, and obesity on the rise. To meet the 2030 goals, continued concerted efforts are needed. Delivery at scale is required to reach the last mile. We must ensure the implementation of existing programmes with equity, quality and intensity. It is important to reach every child, every mother, every family and every community.

