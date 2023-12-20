Nourishing India: There’s a clear pathway available to achieve a healthy future

Yet, the timeline to achieve SDGs is tight and there is still a long way to go, with nearly one-third of children still stunted, almost every second adolescent girl anaemic, and obesity on the rise. To meet the 2030 goals, continued concerted efforts are needed. Delivery at scale is required to reach the last mile. We must ensure the implementation of existing programmes with equity, quality and intensity. It is important to reach every child, every mother, every family and every community.