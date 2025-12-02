India’s latest data on goods and services tax (GST) collections was keenly awaited as a signal of the impact of mid-year rate cuts. Gross collections for November stood at ₹1.7 trillion, a drop from October’s ₹1.96 trillion, which included revenue from cess.
Mint Quick Edit | Do November’s GST collections expose the limits of India’s mid-year stimulus?
SummaryThe GST reset was expected to stimulate a consumption boom, but the latest tax mop-up data suggests we may need to temper expectations. That said, it’s still too early to draw conclusions.
