Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | Do November’s GST collections expose the limits of India’s mid-year stimulus?

Mint Quick Edit | Do November’s GST collections expose the limits of India’s mid-year stimulus?

Mint Editorial Board

The GST reset was expected to stimulate a consumption boom, but the latest tax mop-up data suggests we may need to temper expectations. That said, it’s still too early to draw conclusions.

The Centre had hoped that a boom in the offtake of newly tax-relieved products would make up for revenue compression on account of lower rates.
Gift this article

India’s latest data on goods and services tax (GST) collections was keenly awaited as a signal of the impact of mid-year rate cuts. Gross collections for November stood at 1.7 trillion, a drop from October’s 1.96 trillion, which included revenue from cess.

India’s latest data on goods and services tax (GST) collections was keenly awaited as a signal of the impact of mid-year rate cuts. Gross collections for November stood at 1.7 trillion, a drop from October’s 1.96 trillion, which included revenue from cess.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | GST cuts give India’s manufacturing a boost

Compared to November 2024, last month’s revenue was up 0.7%. This mop-up is from sales in October, so it captures a period after the GST reset that went into effect on 22 September.

Also Read | India’s GST reset is positive but may put government revenue under pressure

The Centre had hoped that a boom in the offtake of newly tax-relieved products would make up for revenue compression on account of lower rates. Going by the figure released on Monday, the exchequer might not be able to count on that.

Also Read | Chandrajit Banerjee: The Budget should enable a trust-driven indirect tax system

It’s hard to forecast how demand will respond to price drops in a market like India, where income growth tends to be uneven and precautionary savings high, even though low-income households display a strong propensity to consume. Maybe a better social security framework, as our labour codes aim for, could get people to open their wallets more freely.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. We need data for at least two more months to draw any conclusion on the effect of GST cuts on government finances.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.