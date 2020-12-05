Now that covid-19 vaccines are coming, what about poor countries?

The situation is therefore a bit like the famous Prisoner’s Dilemma in game theory. If all countries cooperate, the world can achieve an optimal outcome and defeat the pandemic soon and decisively. If they don’t cooperate, Covid will drag on and there’ll be many more deaths. The dilemma is that each individual country also has an incentive to “cheat," relying on others to do the sharing while snatching all the doses it can. But this leaves the others even worse off than if no one cooperated.