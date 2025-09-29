National Pension Scheme: It’s getting a leg-up but will tax rules be a let-down?
With greater flexibility on equity exposure and a higher lump-sum withdrawal limit, India’s revamped National Pension Scheme will soon be more attractive to retirement investors. But unresolved tax wrinkles need to be ironed out.
Come 1 October, a reformed National Pension System (NPS) will be put in place to eliminate some of its current rigidity. For one, non-government-employee subscribers will now have an option to invest their money fully in equities; they can decide whether they prefer their hard-earned savings to be parked in debt instruments or equity, or a mix of both, rather than have stiff rules dictate their asset allocation.