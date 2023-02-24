NSE takes the first step towards functional municipal finance
- By launching India’s first ever municipal bond index, NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, has set the country on the path to better financing for urban local governments
“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step" — so goes an old Chinese saying. The index makers of National Stock Exchange have taken one such step by creating India’s first ever index of investment-grade municipal bonds. Assuming this bold step covers three feet on the ground, we have another 999 miles and 5,277 feet to go to achieve functional municipal finance.
