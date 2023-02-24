NSE takes the first step towards functional municipal finance

Ideally, governance functions should be assigned to different levels of the government depending on each level’s ability to discharge a particular function. This is called the principle of subsidiarity. Filling potholes is best done at the local level. Controlling air pollution and managing water sources and drainage are best done at the level of the airshed and watershed involved, and these could span regions, states and even countries. Health and education require distribution at different levels, with coordination from above. Fiscal needs and sources should be identified for each level and the remaining fiscal requirement must be met through devolution from a higher level.