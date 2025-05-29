Himanshu: India’s economy is too complex to afford less than robust statistics
The National Statistics Office has expanded the coverage of its annual Periodic Labour Force Survey and embarked on monthly data releases. This helps get updates on India’s highly complex labour market, but there’s some way to go before the survey data can be analysed well to guide policy decisions.
Recent months have seen a flurry of data and report releases from the National Statistics Office (NSO). While some of these are routine surveys conducted by it, in some cases the NSO has made significant changes in the nature of data made available and the frequency of releases.