Himanshu: India’s economy is too complex to afford less than robust statistics

The NSO has expanded the coverage of its annual Periodic Labour Force Surveys (PLFS) and also increased the frequency of data releases from quarterly to monthly, starting with April 2025. Going monthly has meant that the NSO had to increase the PLFS sample size by 2.65 times to 272,304 households, together with changes in sampling design for the generation of monthly estimates. A larger sample also lets the NSO release quarterly estimates for rural areas (done only for urban areas so far).