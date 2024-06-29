NSS: Not just nerdy stats but a data arsenal for business and policy
Summary
- The birth anniversary of legendary statistician P.C. Mahalanobis is a good occasion to consider the best use we can make of the National Sample Survey he pioneered. Its regional framework offers a useful lens for policymakers, academics and private businesses in need of robust planning tools
At a time when we all talk about data architecture and public systems, there is one critical aspect that is being largely missed by leaders across business and government. India’s vast and complex economy, characterized by multifaceted sectors ranging from agriculture to advanced technology, presents a unique challenge for strategic analysis of the economy and last-mile opportunities.